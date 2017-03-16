Minot Air Force Base Airmen Deploy to the Middle East

MINOT, N.D. — More than 400 airmen from the 5th Bomb Wing in Minot have deployed to the Middle East.

They departed last week in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the effort to combat Islamic State militants.

The Air Base’s 23rd Bomb Squadron will lead the bomb wing, flying combat operations out of the Middle East.

It is the first time in 12 years that aircraft from the base have deployed in support of combat operations.

Col. Matthew Brooks, 5th Bomb Wing commander, says it’s a historic deployment for the unit.