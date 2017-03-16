Minot Air Force Base Airmen Deploy to the Middle East

They departed last week in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the effort to combat Islamic State militants
TJ Nelson

 

MINOT, N.D. — More than 400 airmen from the 5th Bomb Wing in Minot have deployed to the Middle East.

They departed last week in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the effort to combat Islamic State militants.

The Air Base’s 23rd Bomb Squadron will lead the bomb wing, flying combat operations out of the Middle East.

It is the first time in 12 years that aircraft from the base have deployed in support of combat operations.

Col. Matthew Brooks, 5th Bomb Wing commander, says it’s a historic deployment for the unit.

Minot Air Force Base airmen moments before boarding their flight to the Middle East, where they will be combating Islamic State militants.

 

Related Post

ND Lawmakers Preparing for 2017 Legislative Sessio...
Fargo Man Arrested for Threatening Senator Heitkam...
DAPL Protesters Continue to Trespass, Vandalize Ba...
Fargo Police Release Photo of Casey’s Robber...

You Might Like