Pet Connection: Meet Chance

Chances are, you'll be smitten. We were.

Chance’s story is a particularly heartbreaking one. The three and a half year old pit bull terrier was recently returned to Diamond in the Ruff rescue after a potential adopter took him home, only to find the dog they already had wouldn’t welcome Chance into the family.

Poor Chance! The friendly, calm but energetic tan and white neutered male couldn’t be more deserving of a new home. He likes children, other dogs and cats, cuddling and playing, and is fully housetrained and has his basic obedience skills down pat.

Diamond in the Ruff volunteer Ryan Keel brought Chance in to the KVRR Morning Show to visit with Emily and show off the sweet-natured, sweet-faced Chance to our viewers. It’s important to remember not all pets are as excited about a new member of the family as you might be, so introduce them gradually, Keel said. Bring the animals together for a short time frame, then gradually increase their contact as they seem to tolerate it, he advised. Some veterinarians also suggest introducing the dog you already have to a new potential pet away from the home, since your dog likely regards your house as his territory and may “defend” it from the new animal. An animal who seems resistant at first when introduced to a new companion can turn out to be its inseparable companion over time, if introduced correctly.

Either way, Chance deserves another chance at a “furever” home. Will you be the one?

http://www.diamondpetrescue.org/animals/detail?AnimalID=9712368