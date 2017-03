State-Owned Casinos Facing Uphill Battle in North Dakota

Carlson's resolution is a proposed constitutional amendment that would go to voters next year if lawmakers give the okay

BISMARCK, N.D. — A potentially losing hand has been dealt in a Fargo lawmaker’s attempt to allow state-owned casinos.

The House Judiciary Committee gave Rep. Al Carlson’s proposal to allow up to six state-owned casinos a 13-2 “do not pass” recommendation on Wednesday.

The full House is expected to vote Friday.

Carlson’s resolution is a proposed constitutional amendment that would go to voters next year if lawmakers give the okay.

It does not need the governor’s approval, but Gov. Burgum has said that he opposes the idea.