Tonight on KVRR Local News @ 6:00!

Join us at 6!

Tonight, on KVRR Local News at 6:00:

His outspoken stance on refugee resettlement has been too much for one group. Now their petition effort to recall Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is approved.

KVRR reporter Shiina LoSciuto says it’s all about freedom for one local business owner who says the state of North Dakota should lift the Sunday shopping law in the state. She talks with him about what he plans to do and how he is taking matters into his own hands.

Work begins on bringing back a popular college bar back from the ruins in north Fargo. It’s demolition day for the Bison Turf.

Rob has information on the potential for rain turning into snow in parts of the region for tonight and Keith is in with coverage of UND Men’s Basketball at the NCAA Tournament.

Join us at 6!