UND Women’s Basketball Season Ends in Vermillion

South Dakota advances in WNIT.

VERMILLION, S.D. — The North Dakota women’s basketball team opened up the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament on the road at South Dakota. The Fighting Hawks fell to the Coyotes 78-55.

Senior Makailah Dyer finished with 11 points and 4 rebounds for North Dakota as its season ends with a record of 20-11. Bailey Strand also chipped in 9 points for the Fighting Hawks.

South Dakota is the defending WNIT champions. The Coyotes advance to the next round of the tournament where they will play the winner of Iowa and Missouri State.