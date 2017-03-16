United Way Honors the Community’s Most Generous Businesses

The charitable organization raised over $5 million last year

FARGO, N.D. — The United Way of Cass–Clay held its annual meeting and report to the community at the Ramada Inn.

The luncheon celebrated the most generous workplaces and business leaders who inspire philanthropic attitudes.

The meeting also included a keynote speaker who advised attendees on how to better connect with and engage millennials.

United Way leaders say the annual meeting is one way to get the community involved in charitable activities.

“We were very grateful that we met our goal of raising $5.7 million in this community,” said Kristina Hein, Marketing Director for United Way Cass-Clay. “There are so many business partners that we have and today is about honoring them and about lifting up what they do in this community.”

More than 600 people attended the awards ceremony.