Boot Up for the PRCA Rodeo in Fargo!

The PRCA Rodeo is at the Fargodome Friday and Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — Grab your cowboy boots and hat because the Rodeo is at the Fargodome this weekend.

“It’s a full line up shows,” said Jeff Lee, the show’s announcer. “We’ve got bareback riding, saddle bunk riding, bull riding, tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping and cowgirls barrel racing.”

Cassidy Rasmussen, who is Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2017, is joining the fun.

“This weekend, I’ll be here helping out with promotions and carrying sponsor flags throughout the rodeo,” she said. “I’m helping chase out calves after some of the speed events and I get the honor of carrying the American flag this weekend, which is a huge deal for anybody.”

How do you get crowned Miss Rodeo?

“We go through modeling, speeches and unprompted speeches,” Rasmussen explained. “We actually draw a topic and we have to give a two minute speech about the topic and we answer unprompted questions. We do stage interviews with judges, personal interviews with judges and we go through horsemanship as our talent.”

Whether you’re an experienced rodeo fan or it’s your first time , there’s something for everyone.

“If you’ve never been to a rodeo before, you’re going to come out here and you’re going to see a lot of high energy,” said Lee. “You never know what to expect when you’re dealing with live animals. It’s just fun for the whole family. I don’t care if you’re 80 or 8, there’s just something that you’re going to take away from and have a good feeling when you leave the Fargodome.”

Information about the rodeo can be found here.