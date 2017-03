Breckenridge Returns to State Tournament with Win over Perham

Cowboys take down the Yellowjackets 54-41

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Breckenridge’s boys basketball team is heading back to the Class-A Minnesota state basketball tournament after beating Perham in the section final.

The Cowboys are heading to the state tournament for the second time in three years with the 54-41 win.

The Class-A Tournament begins Thursday.