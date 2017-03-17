Coach of the Week: NDSU Men’s Basketball Coach Dave Richman

Dave Richman led the Bison to a 19-11 record and is the KVRR Coach of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State men’s basketball coach Dave Richman is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

Richman led the Bison to a 19-11 record, which included an 11-5 record in the Summit League.

The Herd failed to make the Summit League Tournament final for the first time in five seasons, despite entering the Tournament as the No. 2 seed.

NDSU only loses two seniors, Dexter Werner and Carlin Dupree, for next year’s roster.