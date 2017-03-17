Duffy’s Tavern in Fargo Celebrates 50 Years

FARGO, N.D. — One local Irish bar said cheers to 50 years this St. Paddy’s Day.

Duffy’s Tavern in Fargo tapped their keg early in the morning to celebrate.

In honor of this holiday, Duffy’s will serve green beer.

Owners say it’s tradition that has helped them be successful for the last half century.

“People like to come to Duffy’s because it’s a place that they have heard of and some of their relatives have been here in the past so they come back as a matter of curiosity and just to try out the genuine, original Irish bar in Fargo,” said owner Duane Litton.

Litton said Duffy’s opened on St. Patrick’s Day 50 years ago because it was fitting to open an Irish bar on that holiday.