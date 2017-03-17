AM FAM HS Play of the Week Nominees: March 17

Video Courtesy of: WDAY 6 and KSTC 45

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees of the American Family Insurance High School play of the week, sponsored by AM FAM agent Lakin Green. The nominees come from two different sports, but both plays feature the team capitalizing off of a turnover.

Play number one features the Class-A girls basketball tournament. Emily Dietz forces the turnover and dishes it to Brooklyn Dew.

Is it better than Moorhead hockey in the state title game? Spuds force the turnover in the neutral zone, Cole O’connell stops on a dime, then the beautiful passing to finish off the goal by Jack Stetz.

Both plays are great, but which one is better? You can vote for the American Family Insurance High School play of the week on our website under the sports tab.

The winner will air on Monday night.