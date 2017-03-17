KVRR Superlative Awards: UND Athletics

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota athletics are in the middle of a tremendous season.

The Fighting Hawks claimed conference titles in volleyball, football and men’s and women’s basketball in 2016-17.

KVRR Sports reporters Keith Albertson and Jeremy Klein discuss the “Best Of” Fighting Hawks’ athletics, including Best Coach, Best Program, Biggest Achievement as well as the Biggest Letdown from the year.