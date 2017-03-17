LIVE: The Positive Side Of Snakes With The Red River Zoo

St. Patrick Allegedly Banished Snakes From Ireland. Was That The Best Idea?
Adam Ladwig

One of the legends about St. Peter is that he banished snakes from Ireland.

Well, he didn’t banish them from Fargo.

Jennifer Jacobson with the Red River Zoo joins us with the lovely Bull Snake, Jessie.

She tells us why people shouldn’t be afraid of snakes, and talks about the uses they have in nature and for farmers.

Watch to the end of the video to see Meteorologist Scott Sincoff overcome his massive fear of snakes and say hello to Jessie.

 

