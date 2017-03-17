Never Too Old to Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day

Senior citizens celebrate St. Patrick's Day With A Pub Crawl

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo is proving you’re never too old to get your Irish on.

Senior Citizens from Touchmark retirement home are celebrating St. Patrick’s with a pub crawl.

The fourth annual St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl included traditional Irish food, drinks and music.

Pub crawlers decked out in green hit the town starting at Old Broadway, making their way to Wurst Beir Hall and ending the crawl at Hotel Donaldson.

Some say it’s the perfect way to celebrate the holiday no matter what your heritage is.

“Well, just being able to celebrate,” said MaryDon Aafegg. “I’m not Irish at all. I’m Norwegian but I can still celebrate Irish can’t I?”

A special concert by local Irish band Poitin also performed to top off the holiday