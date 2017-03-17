North Dakota Kings, Golden Drive Homeless Kids Pitching in at Food Pantry

FARGO, N.D. — The youth hockey players are helping stock shelves at the Emergency Food Pantry.
Thirty hockey players from the North Dakota Kings took a break from the ice to help volunteer for those in need.
They spent the afternoon helping people at the Emergency Food Pantry shop for food, bag their items and refill the shelves with the Golden Drive Homeless Kids.
Those who volunteer say the more help the homeless can get, the better off our community will be.
“And as we know poverty can be the gateway to homelessness and awareness is key,” said Sue Baron, who runs Golden Drive Homeless Kids. “When you can see and bestow in the youth helping and making a difference…there’s nothing better.”
To donate, you can stop by any FM area Hornbachers, Family Fare or Cashwise.
