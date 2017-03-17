Shoplifting Results In High Speed Chase

Police spotted the vehicle near the intersection of Highways 10 and 75 and attempted a traffic stop.

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A brief, high speed pursuit from Moorhead into Fargo. It started with a shoplifter at Cashwise Foods on Highway 10 around 3 a.m. Friday.

Police spotted the vehicle near the intersection of Highways 10 and 75 and attempted a traffic stop. The driver pulled over but then sped off west on Center Avenue and crossed into Fargo. The vehicle then headed north the wrong way on University Drive where police dropped the chase and lost the vehicle.

The vehicle is a maroon SUV with Minnesota plates, with plastic over the rear window. Speeds at times hit 45 to 50 mph.