West Fargo Basketball Coach Josh Downey Resigns

Downey led Packers on two state tournament runs in his two seasons as boys basketball coach

WEST FARGO, N.D. — After two seasons and two state tournament runs, West Fargo boys basketball coach Josh Downey resigned Thursday, according to a school release.

Downey, who led the Packers to a 44-10 record during his tenure at the school, steps down after a a 5th-place finish in the North Dakota state basketball tournament.

“We would like to thank Coach Downey for all his efforts with our student-athletes at West Fargo High School the past two seasons,” WFHS Activities Director Jay DeCann said in the statement released by the school. “We wish him nothing but the best as he moves on to new endeavors.”

The school said it is beginning the search for a new boys basketball coach immediately.