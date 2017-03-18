Laserfest Lights Up the MSUM Planetarium

Crowds enjoyed a light show and music from over five decades
Morgan Parrish

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The MSUM Planetarium is rocking out under the dome for an experience like no other.

Laserfest is letting people treat their senses to dazzling light effects.

The show features music from over five decades with genres like pop, rock and metal with artists such as the Beatles and Led Zeppelin.

Laserfest shows are open to all ages.

“Well my favorite part is I get paid to listen to Led Zeppelin or Pink Floyd but it really gets the community out and raises awareness about the planetarium and the more people that know about it the better,” said Andy Block, with the MSUM Planetarium.

Laserfest will be going on until Monday at 10 pm.

