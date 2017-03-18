Local Artists Turn their Hobby into a Business

The monthly event was held at the Moorhead Center Mall

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Locally-owned businesses came together at this month’s Craft and Vendor Fair to sell their wood carvings, paintings and sculptures.

From home décor to food preparation and health products, the Moorhead Center Mall was filled with shoppers who came to stock their bags.

“We have a great time. We’ve become a community. A lot of ours are repeat vendors so they’re here every month,” said Jennifer Ebens, fair coordinator.

There were more than 45 vendors, and for them, it’s more than a fun way to spend Saturday.

“Most of our vendors and crafters are women and a lot of them this is their second job their hobby their extra spending money,” said Ebens.

Even though most of the vendors are women, there’s a couple of guys here who say they wouldn’t spend their weekend anywhere else.

“My favorite part is seeing the customer’s reactions when they pick up their piece,” said Keith Breckheimer, owner of FM Pallet Furniture. “This is my full time job so I put probably 60 to 80 hours a week into building.”

Business owners even share what their inspiration is to keep them coming back month after month.

“Just seeing new people. Interacting,” said Barbara Grovum, owner of Red Banty Boutique.

“Seeing the finished product and the excitement of seeing them getting their finished product,” said Breckheimer.

“My favorite part is the people because a lot of my vendors and crafters are just really amazing women,” said Ebens.

Developing their businesses didn’t happen overnight. Some say they started from scraps.

“About three years ago, I started on a whim and started doing work on Facebook posting pictures on Facebook and things just kind of took off from there,” said Breckheimer.

“I’ve always wanted to own my own business so this one was the best fit,” said Grovum.

Whether it’s comfy sweaters or finding a new crock pot, visitors and vendors say this is a great way to break away from everyday life.

“I’m a stay at home mom, so this is my weekend to be a grown up and come hang out,” said Ebens.

The Craft and Vendor Fair sets up once a month from September to May.