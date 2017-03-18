Silent Auction Held to Help Terminally Ill Woman

A benefit was held to help a Fargo woman cover medical costs

FARGO, N.D. — Friends and family in the area are coming together to help cover medical costs for a terminally ill woman.

Family members say Jean Moe has end stage kidney disease and heart failure which has put her in an electric wheelchair.

Her daughter says Moe’s kidneys function at 15 to 20 percent and her heart at 35 percent of normal only giving her a few more months to live.

A benefit with silent auction items and a bake sale are set up.

All proceeds will be used to cover the costs.