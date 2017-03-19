A Man Was Arrested For Attempted Murder In West Fargo

A man is charged with attempted murder after shooting an injury a female

An Illinois man is behind bars at Cass County Jail for attempted murder.

Around 12:20 this morning, West Fargo Police responded to 639 33rd Avenue West for a disturbance involving a female with a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

Police entered the nearby building and arrested 26-year-old David White Jr. for attempted murder.

The victim was taken an emergency room.

Her condition has not yet been released.

“This is the first gunshot victim we’ve had in the area for quite a while. The suspect is from out of town. He was reprimanded so there is no immediate danger to the citizens of West Fargo right now,” said Sergeant Adam Gustafson with the West Fargo Police Department.

The case is under investigation.