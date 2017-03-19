Armed Robbery At Fargo Liquor Store

According to Fargo Police, around 8:45 p.m. the suspect entered the Stamart Liquor Mart at 3220 12th Ave N with a pistol in each hand and demanded money

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a north Fargo liquor store at gunpoint Saturday night.

According to Fargo Police, around 8:45 p.m. the suspect entered the Stamart Liquor Mart at 3220 12th Ave N with a pistol in each hand and demanded money. The employee at the register complied. The suspect then fled in a small, dark colored sedan.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5′ 8″, weighing 135-145 pounds and was wearing dark clothing.

The investigation is ongoing and no more information has been released.