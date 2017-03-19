Fighting Hawks Coming to Fargo, 3 Seed in NCAA’s

UND in the NCAA Tournament for 15th straight season.
Jeremy Klein

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – The University of North Dakota, which will host the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey West Regional next weekend in Fargo, has earned the region’s No. 3 seed and will host Boston University in one of two regional semifinals on Friday, March 24 at Scheels Arena. UND’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central and can be seen live on ESPN2.

Top-seeded Minnesota Duluth will meet Ohio State in the other West Region semifinal at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU. The regional championship game takes place on Saturday, March 25, at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

North Dakota is the defending national champion and will be making its 15th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, the second-longest streak in NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey history. Only Michigan, which went to 22 consecutive tournaments from 1991 to 2012, had a longer streak in the history of the sport. It will be UND’s 32nd NCAA Tournament appearance overall.

UND is 21-15-3 this season and advanced to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship game, where it lost 4-3 to Minnesota Duluth on Saturday in Minneapolis. Boston University is 23-11-3 and lost to Boston College in the Hockey East semifinals on Friday.

UND last faced the Terriers in the 2015 NCAA Frozen Four semifinals in Boston, a 5-3 BU victory. UND leads the all-time series 12-10-2 (.542) and the two teams have split their six previous NCAA Tournament meetings.

