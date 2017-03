Man Seriously Hurt After Being Thrown From 4-Wheeler

Christopher Bata Also Cited By North Dakota Highway Patrol

An Adams, North Dakota man was seriously hurt after being thrown from his 4-wheeler in the middle of the night.

According to the Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Christopher Bata was under the influence of alcohol and not wearing a helmet when he lost control of his 4-wheeler along Highway 35.

He was taken to the health center in Park River with serious injuries and was cited by the patrol for operating an off-highway vehicle under the influence.