Semi Hits Taxi, Killing Two People

A taxi is rear-ended by a semi on Highway 10 in St. Cloud, killing two people.

The crash happened Saturday morning around 7:20.

Police say a taxi van was rear-ended by the semi while the van was stopped at a red light on Highway 10 at East St. Germain Street.

The taxi driver, 66-year-old Thomas Findlay of Sartell, and a passenger, 22-year-old Emily Letourneau, were killed.

Another passenger, a 24-year-old woman from New Hope, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver is a 61-year-old man from Owatanna.

He did not sustain any injuries, and authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.