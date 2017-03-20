Accident in Mankato Thrift Store Fitting Room Kills Four-Year-Old

MANKATO, Minn. — A tragic accident at a thrift store in Mankato, Minnesota.

A 4-year-old boy accidentally hanged himself while alone in the changing room.

Authorities say it happened Saturday afternoon at Again Thrift & More.

They say Ryu Pena apparently got the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing caught on a hanger attached to a wall.

Emergency responders took the boy to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Relatives have started a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses.

Police call it a “a tragic accident” and no charges are being pursued.