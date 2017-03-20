Dairy Queen Helps a Great Cause, One Free Cone at a Time

Dairy Cone Has It's Free Cone Day and collected donations for a cause

MOORHEAD, Minn. — When the words “free” and “ice cream” meet, you can bet you’ll find a line at Dairy Queen.

The ice cream giant is celebrating the first day of spring with “Free Cone Day” across the nation.

In exchange for a cone, locations are collecting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

The Dairy Queen on Main Avenue in Moorhead is collecting donations for “Miracle Max”.

Max is a local one-year old boy who has spent most of his life in a hospital.

“People in this area, we don’t stand around and say ‘help me, help me, help me’,” said Dale Lammi of Moorhead. “We help our family first, our neighbors second and our community third. Sometimes not in that order.”

Lammi knows Max’s family.

Last year, more than $200,000 was raised across the nation on free cone day.