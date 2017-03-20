Fargo Film Festival

From Oscar nominees, to buzzed-about films that won't even launch until later this summer, they've got it all.

It’s come a long way since Matt Olien and a handful of other film enthusiasts gathered more than a decade ago to brainstorm what would be the weeklong festival that graces the historic Fargo Theatre every spring. The theater’s biggest fundraiser and one of downtown Fargo’s biggest draws each year, the Fargo Film Festival draws participants from as far away as Sydney, Australia and offers a weeklong celebration of the art of the cinema.

Olien stopped in to chat live in studio with Emily Welker on the KVRR morning show about the Oscar-nominated animated feature “My Life As a Zucchini,” the selection process for the films, and to give us the scoop on the big parties set for this year.

http://fargofilmfestival.org/