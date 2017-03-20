Fargo Public School Names Teacher of the Year

Leah Juelke wins teacher of the year for Fargo Public School District

FARGO, N.D. — The award for Fargo Public School Teacher of the Year goes to…Leah Juelke.

The surprise announcement was made during a school fire drill assembly.

Juelke is an alumnus of Fargo Public Schools and began teaching as an English Learners Language Arts Instructor in the district in 2013.

Her selection as teacher of the year was based on her portrait of a teacher who is passionate about education, giving students the mindset he or she needs to succeed.

She says receiving this award is a feeling like no other.

“I’m incredibly honored because it’s so great to be back at my old high school and to be able to be teaching here,” said Juelke. “Influencing the kids that are here and specifically my population of students are just wonderful.”

The district also gives out awards for “Support Staff of the Year” and “Administrator of the Year”.