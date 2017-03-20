Illinois Man Charged in West Fargo Shooting

WEST FARGO, N.D. — An Illinois man has been charged in a weekend shooting in West Fargo.

David White, Jr., 26, is charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

He is accused of repeatedly shooting at a woman in an apartment while she begged for her life.

Police say there were children present at the time of the shooting.

The woman was found in the parking lot and taken to the hospital.

Her condition and name have not been released.

Police say White and the victim knew each other.