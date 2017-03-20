Justice Department Releases Review of Jamar Clark Shooting Aftermath

The county prosecutor and the U.S. attorney both declined to charge the two officers involved
TJ Nelson

 

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Justice Department’s review is in on how Minneapolis handled the aftermath of the Jamar Clark shooting.

Clark’s death in a confrontation with two officers sparked weeks of protests that were largely peaceful, though one on November included skirmishes between officers and demonstrators.

The review found the city didn’t have a coordinated response to the 18 day police precinct occupation and didn’t have a plan for managing a civil disturbance as it became a long-term event.

The county prosecutor and the U.S. attorney both declined to charge the two officers involved.

Related Post

Detroit Lakes Woman Hit by Train Identified
Minnesota Sober School Asking Lawmakers for Fundin...
Three Arrested in Otter Tail County Drug Bust
Fargo Businessman Busted in Moorhead Sex Sting

You Might Like