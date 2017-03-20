MN House Republicans Propose $45 Billion Budget

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota House Republicans are looking at a roughly $45 billion two-year budget.

Legislative leaders are considering cuts to some health care programs and state government agencies while drumming up nearly $1.4 billion in tax relief.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt has suggested phasing out Social Security income taxes and reducing agricultural property taxes.

They could have a hard time getting their ideas approved by Democratic Gov. Dayton.

Lawmakers have until late May to pass a budget.