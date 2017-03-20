Moorhead Hockey Scores Am Fam HS Play of the Week

Spuds get a goal in the state final off of a steal

video courtesy of KSTC 45

ST. PAUL, Minn. — In the final game of the season, Moorhead’s boys hockey team lands the American Family Insurance High School Play of the Week, brought to you by agent Lakin Green.

The Spuds stole the puck away from Grand Rapids in the Minnesota AA State Final. Then, Jack Stetz is the recipient of great passing and nets the goal.

Congratulations to Moorhead with the American Family Insurance High School Play of the Week.