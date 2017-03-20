Oil Patch Workers Failing to Register Vehicles in North Dakota

People are given a 90-day grace period for registering their vehicle after moving to the state
TJ Nelson

 

NORTH DAKOTA — The oil boom has slowed, but oil patch workers failing to register their vehicles in the state is still an issue.

From February of last year through January of this year, the Highway Patrol wrote more than 3,000 citations.

People are given a 90 day grace period for registering their vehicle after moving to the state.

The fine for someone who lives and works in North Dakota but fails to register is $100.

The fine for someone living but not working in the state is just $20 for failing to register their vehicle.

Related Post

Technology and Golf Meet at PGA Seminar
Fargo Police Make Arrest on Robbery Suspects
State-Owned Casinos Facing Uphill Battle in North ...
Jamestown Teen Injured in One-Car Crash on I-29 in...

You Might Like

Suspect Dead in Standoff in Polk County

  POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- A man is dead in Polk County after allegedly shooting at a mail carrier, setting off an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies. The mail carrier reported hearing two gunshots around 11:20 this morning… continue reading ›