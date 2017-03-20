UND Expects Tucker Poolman to Play on Friday

The Fighting Hawks defenseman was injured in the Frozen Faceoff Final against Minnesota-Duluth
Keith Albertson

MINNEAPOLIS — University of North Dakota defenseman Tucker Poolman is expected to play in the Region West game against Boston University on Friday, according to head coach Brad Berry.

Poolman left Friday’s game with an upper-body injury suffered in the first period of the Frozen Faceoff Final against Minnesota-Duluth and did not return.

“I do know one thing,” Berry said after UND’s loss to the Bulldogs. “He’s one of the toughest guys that we have in the NCHC, and he’ll be back next weekend. So, expect him to be back playing in the regional next weekend.”

The No. 3 seed Fighting Hawks are set to play No. 2 seed BU Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

Related Post

Reitan Reacts to Termination as Police Chief
UND Men’s Basketball Set for Rematch against...
Fargo Public Works Clears the Streets
North Dakota Governor Burgum Talks DAPL, Discrimin...

You Might Like

Suspect Dead in Standoff in Polk County

  POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- A man is dead in Polk County after allegedly shooting at a mail carrier, setting off an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies. The mail carrier reported hearing two gunshots around 11:20 this morning… continue reading ›