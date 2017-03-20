UND Expects Tucker Poolman to Play on Friday

The Fighting Hawks defenseman was injured in the Frozen Faceoff Final against Minnesota-Duluth

MINNEAPOLIS — University of North Dakota defenseman Tucker Poolman is expected to play in the Region West game against Boston University on Friday, according to head coach Brad Berry.

Poolman left Friday’s game with an upper-body injury suffered in the first period of the Frozen Faceoff Final against Minnesota-Duluth and did not return.

“I do know one thing,” Berry said after UND’s loss to the Bulldogs. “He’s one of the toughest guys that we have in the NCHC, and he’ll be back next weekend. So, expect him to be back playing in the regional next weekend.”

The No. 3 seed Fighting Hawks are set to play No. 2 seed BU Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Scheels Arena in Fargo.