FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Police Department said the search for a missing 12-year-old girl is over.

Authorities said the Moorhead Police Department found Meadow McDeid and contacted Fargo officials who were looking for her.

McDeid was last seen on March 18th and police say she ran away with another girl under the age of 18.

Fargo Police said they want to thank the public for their help in finding McDeid and utilizing social media to get the word out.