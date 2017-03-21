Altru Health System’s Medication Take Back Day

Altru Health System Hosts Their Annual Take Back Day

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Altru Health System hosted its annual Medication Take Back Day.

People were encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets and drop off old prescriptions at Altru.

This is one easy way to keep prescription medications out of the garbage or out of the water supply.

Altru paired up with Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department and Safe Kids Grand Forks for the event.

“We’ve seen a rise of prescription drug abuse as well as illicit drugs,” said Erin Navarro with Altru. “This is a great way to do your part in cleaning out your medicine cabinet and making sure our community and young people are kept in safe conditions.”

Over the past two and a half years, they have collected thousands of pounds of unused medication.