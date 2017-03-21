Identity of Suspect Released in Fatal Standoff in Polk County

Officials say Huderle died of a gunshot wound, but have not determined if it was self-inflicted

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The name of the man involved in an officer involved shooting Monday in rural Polk County has been released.

He is 73-year-old Clarence Huderle of Warren.

Officials say Huderle died of a gunshot wound, but have not determined if it was self-inflicted.

He allegedly fired two shots at a mail carrier Monday morning in Northland Township and later shot at a deputy, hitting his vehicle.

At least one officer involved in the standoff with Huderle fired his weapon, but his name has not been released since he works undercover.