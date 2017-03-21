NDSU Football Gears up for Spring Practice

Bison begin first of 15 practices on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. — The first of 15 spring practices for North Dakota State’s football team is on Wednesday.

The Bison are back to the gridiron without the title of ‘defending National Champions’ for the first time since 2011.

There are 16 starters returning to the Herd from last year, but head coach Chris Klieman says this is not the time of year to focus on the guys who have been through the grind. Instead, it’s about working with the younger players who spent the last season with a redshirt.

“It will be the first time really getting our hands on these guys,” Klieman said. “In fall camp, they’re just trying to survive as true freshmen. They don’t know what they’re doing, and they don’t know how to practice and stuff. Now they know how to practice. They know what to expect. There’s a number of guys we’re excited about, and then there’s always gonna be the surprise or two that none of us know about that I’ll be looking forward to talking about in the next 15 practices.”

NDSU holds its spring game on Saturday, April 22.