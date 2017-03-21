Need More Drama, Comedy, Fantasy, etc. in Your Life? Get to the 2017 Fargo Film Festival!

The 2017 Fargo Film Festival kicked off this afternoon

FARGO, N.D. — It’s an event every member of your family or friends can enjoy and organizers of this year’s Fargo Film Festival say it’s going to be better than ever.

Drama…comedy…science fiction and fantasy.

Fill up your popcorn, grab a soda and sit back and relax while watching every kind of genre you can think of at the 2017 Fargo Film Festival.

“Five mornings, afternoons and nights of fabulous movies, parties and special guests,” gushed Emily Beck, who is the Executive Director with the Fargo Theatre. “Just a real celebration of independent cinema.”

More than 100 movies will be screened during the festival such as The Great White Storm, The Nine and A Plastic Ocean.

Not interested?

No worries!

There’s about 100 more to choose from and there is bound to be something for everybody.

“No matter what your taste is, if you love comedy or documentary or sci-fi or drama, hopefully there will be something you can find in our program that will be appealing to you,” said Beck.

Brittney Goodman is chair of the Narrative Feature Committee and watched every single film that was submitted in her category.

“A couple of the films I helped select, I want to be in the audience and watch them with the audience,” she said.

The competition was stiff but Goodman says viewers won’t have a problem keeping their eyes glued.

“It’s a big time commitment but if you love movies it’s worth it,” said Goodman.

A combination of both directors and actors will be coming in from all over, even flying in internationally.

“We have some filmmakers from Australia,” explained Beck. “A young actor from the London area will be traveling to Fargo as well as, of course, filmmakers from both coasts and then a few regional filmmakers.”

Filmmakers who prove they’ll go the distance if it means showcasing their passion.

“One of my favorite films, the guy actually took out a second mortgage on his house to make it because he said it felt like a hole in his heart that he had to make,” said Beck.

So buy your ticket…

“Have some drinks,” said Beck.

“Get to know the different actors,” said Goodman.

…and head out to the Fargo Theatre for some out of this world feature films.

The Film Festival also includes party passes for a chance to go to a restaurant downtown or an event center for food and drinks before a movie screening.

The festival runs until March 25th.