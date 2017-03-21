Rosey’s Brings Grilled Cheese Bistro to Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — A highly anticipated grilled cheese bistro is now open in downtown Fargo.

Rosey’s welcomed customers at its permanent location on north Broadway for the first time last week for dinner, and starting today for lunch.

The owner hopes to also add Saturday brunch in the near future.

The restaurant and bar is also a cheese and seafood market.

The shop previously ran as a temporary pop-up.

Rosey’s is locally owned and prides itself in being unique to the area.

“We will never serve chicken wings, or tacos, or hamburgers, or pizza, or sushi, or one of the many other items that we have thirty restaurants that do that,” said owner Tim Rosendahl. “They do a good job of it and I’m happy to be among the great restaurants downtown.”

Rosendahl had previously been an Executive Chef at Walt Disney World for 15 years.