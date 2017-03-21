UND Hockey Hoping to Take Advantage of Power Play vs. BU

Boston University has fourth-best penalty kill in the country

FARGO, N.D. — As the University of North Dakota prepares for its West Region game against Boston University, the Fighting Hawks are looking to find a way through the Terriers’ penalty kill.

BU is the fourth best team in the country while short-handed, killing off 87 percent of penalties.

UND thrives with the man advantage, scoring all three of its goals on the power play against Minnesota-Duluth in the Frozen Faceoff Final.

The West Region contest between the Terriers and Fighting Hawks is Friday at 2:00 p.m.