Church Purchased by Craig Cobb in Nome, ND on Fire

The Barnes County Sheriff's Office said crews are battling the flames at the former Nome Zion Lutheran Church

Courtesy: KFGO

NOME, N.D. — The church recently purchased by well-known white supremacist Craig Cobb is on fire.

