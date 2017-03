Devils Lake Voters Reject Construction of Fine Arts Center

The school district's tally shows 53 percent of voters on Tuesday favored issuing bonds to pay for the project, but it needed 60 percent to pass

DEVILS LAKE — Voters in Devils Lake have rejected a nearly $9 million fine arts center.

It would have been built on the high school campus.

The school district’s tally shows 53 percent of voters on Tuesday favored issuing bonds to pay for the project, but it needed 60 percent to pass.

The superintendent says he’s disappointed the project was rejected.

He says the next step for the fine arts center is up to the school board.