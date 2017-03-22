Grand Forks Police Investigate Body Found in Ice

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police in Grand Forks are investigating after a body partially frozen in ice is found near downtown.

A passerby called police just after three o’clock and said they had come across a body in ice near the railroad bridge in the Greenway.

Police say they do not suspect foul play but are not ready to release the cause of death.

They say there is no danger to the public and will continue to investigate.