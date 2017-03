Great Rides Bike Share Preps for Third Season in Fargo

The first day of service will be Sunday

FARGO, N.D. — Those popular green bikes are coming back this weekend.

Great Rides Bike Share is preparing for its third season in Fargo.

Stations are being installed and final testing is underway to make sure that 100 bikes and 11 stations are ready for riders.

Since launching in 2015, a quarter million trips have been taken.

Fargo has been awarded the past two years for having the “Most Rides Per Bike Per Day”, beating out Austin, Texas.