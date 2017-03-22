NDSU Bison Football Hold First Practice of the 2017 Season

It's their first time working out together since their loss in the FCS semifinal in December

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State’s football team is one practice closer to the 2017 season.

The Bison held their first spring practice early this morning at Dacotah Field.

It’s their first time working out together since their loss in the FCS semifinal in December.

The emphasis for the spring practices is to develop younger players and see what they can bring to the table in the fall.

But, getting back into football shape isn’t easy, even for the veterans.

“I feel old,” said Matt Plank, who is a senior linebacker. “But I guess four years of football will do that to you. Naw, I’m holding up well, and that’s why I was over there stretching for about 10 minutes, but I’m doing all right. It’s just fun being out here, honestly. Playing with your teammates, playing with the guys. It was getting a little chippy out here, first day not in pads, everyone bumping shoulders and stuff. It was a good time, and it’s a lot of fun being out here.”

KVRR Sports Director Keith Albertson will have much more coming up in Sports.