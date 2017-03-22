Parents of Andrew Sadek Testify in Senate Committee Hearing

BISMARCK, N.D. — Emotional testimony from the parents of Andrew Sadek in Bismarck.

Tammy Sadek fought back tears as she talked about her 20-year-old son who had been recruited by police to become a drug informant after he was accused of selling marijuana.

The NDSCS student went missing in May 2014 and was later found dead.

Sadek believes her son was murdered.

She told a Senate Committee that potential informants should be better informed of their legal options to understand the risks they may be taking.

A bill that passed the House last month would establish new guidelines for use of confidential informants.