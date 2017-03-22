Parents of Andrew Sadek Testify in Senate Committee Hearing

She told a Senate Committee that potential informants should be better informed of their legal options to understand the risks they may be taking
TJ Nelson

 

BISMARCK, N.D. — Emotional testimony from the parents of Andrew Sadek in Bismarck.

Tammy Sadek fought back tears as she talked about her 20-year-old son who had been recruited by police to become a drug informant after he was accused of selling marijuana.

The NDSCS student went missing in May 2014 and was later found dead.

Sadek believes her son was murdered.

She told a Senate Committee that potential informants should be better informed of their legal options to understand the risks they may be taking.

A bill that passed the House last month would establish new guidelines for use of confidential informants.

Related Post

Grand Forks Couple Charged with Child Endangerment
Fargo Man Facing Murder Charges
Rink Report: Hawks Fighting after Getting Backed i...
Trial Begins for Man Accused of Killing His Fergus...

You Might Like