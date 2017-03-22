Sen. Heitkamp Questions Border Protection Officials on “Chronic Issues”

She says recent executive orders have not addressed staffing needs at the nation's ports of entry

WASHINGTON D.C. — The focus turns to the 5,500-mile long northern border in the U.S. Senate.

Senator Heidi Heitkamp questioned key border protection officials about what she called “chronic issues” faced at the 120 ports of entry.

She says recent executive orders have not addressed staffing needs at the nation’s ports of entry.

Heitkamp also shared a story of one northern border agent who is being impacted by new rules put in place.

“We have a border patrol agent who lives 50 miles from Portal,” said Sen. Heitkamp. “They make him drive his private car 50 miles to portal to pick up his border patrol car to patrol the border and go 100 miles so he can drive back to Portal to pick up his personal car, because they changed the policy on when you can take the car home. Now, that’s something that is ridiculous but affects morale.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has about 1,400 vacancies and needs an additional 2,100 officers to adequately secure the nation’s ports of entry.