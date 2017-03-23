Sneak Peek of The 2017 Moorhead Ice Show

We take you inside the Moorhead Sports Center to show you what to expect from the big show

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Young skaters spent the whole year practicing tricks and spins for this weekend’s big show.

We got a sneak peek at the dress rehearsal for this weekend’s Moorhead Ice Show.

This year’s theme is “Let the Games Begin,” featuring acts which reflect summer and winter Olympic Games.

The skaters are mostly from the Fargo-Moorhead area with some as young as two going up to college age skaters.

“All kinds of sports, different countries, lots of skaters of all ages, boys and girls,” said Moorhead Ice Show director Dawn Franklin. “Big double, triple jumps, lots of cool stuff.”

The shows are on both Friday and Saturday night at 7 pm and again on Sunday at 1 pm.